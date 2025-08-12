WARRIORS RANKED NO. 2 IN PRESEASON POLL

August 11, 2025

2025 NJCAA DI MEN’S SOCCER POLL – PRESEASON

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team, fresh off a historic season, will head into the 2025 campaign ranked No. 2 in the nation with the announcement of the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men’s Soccer Poll on Monday.

Indian Hills, coming off a 16-2-3 season a year ago, earned 133 points from the voting committee to earn the program’s highest preseason rank in school history. Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) foe Iowa Western Community College, the defending national champions, will enter the new year ranked No. 1 in the nation. Eastern Florida State College, Cowley College (KS), and Tyler Junior College (TX) round out the top-five.

In addition to the Warriors’ spot in the NJCAA poll, Indian Hills is ranked No. 2 in the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll.

The Warriors advanced to the semifinal round of the NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer National Championship for the first time in program history last season. Head coach Zac Newton will lead the Warriors into the new year with seven members of last year’s record-breaking program.

The preseason poll features a number of Indian Hills opponents on the 2025 schedule:

#1 Iowa Western | October 8 (A), October 15 (H), October 31 (N)

#4 Cowley | October 4 (H)

#8 Miami Dade | August 23 (H)

#16 Lewis & Clark | September 13 (A)

#RV Otero | August 21 (H)

#RV Illinois Central | September 17 (H)

#RV Barton | August 29 (N)

The Warriors are set to open up the new season with the annual IHCC Classic in Ottumwa August 21-23. The Warriors will take on Otero Junior College (CO) at 1:00 PM on August 21 and Miami Dade College (FL) at 10:00 AM on August 23.