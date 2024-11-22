WARRIORS FALL IN QUARTERFINALS TO BARTON

November 21, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Indian Hills Volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss to Barton Community College (KS) in the quarterfinal round of the 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball National Championship on Thursday. With the loss, the Warriors move to the consolation bracket.

One day after taking down No. 3 seed New Mexico Military Institute in the opening round, the 14th seeded Warriors fell short to the sixth-seeded Cougars. Indian Hills fell in straight sets 25-21, 25-14, and 25-16.

Indian Hills will now take on No. 2 seed Miami Dade College (FL) Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM after the Sharks fell to No. 10 seed Missouri State University – West Plains in five sets in the quarterfinal round. The Warriors are still in line to finish within the top eight programs at this year’s national tournament for the program’s third consecutive top-10 finish.

Despite the loss, the Warriors saw a historic program record fall as sophomore Sara Van Gisteren (Leuth, Netherlands/Young Talent Academy ROC Nijmegen) collected 16 kills on Thursday, setting the new career kills total at Indian Hills. Van Gisteren, who set the single season kills record on Wednesday, now boasts 1,093 kills, surpassing former All-American Marianna Rodrigues’ 1,090 kills.

Van Gisteren added a team-high 14 digs to record the double-double. Sophomore’s Ana Carolina Westerich (Blumenau, Brazil/Colégio Energia) and Sabrina Nogeuria Da Silva (São Paulo, Brazil/Colégio Campos Salles) both added 10 digs in the loss.

Freshman Luanna Silva Ferreira (Guimaraes, Portgual/Martins Sarmento) put together another strong effort on the defensive front to finish with four block assists as the Warriors totaled 10 block assists on the day.

The Warriors fell behind early in the opening set but put together a valiant effort late in the frame to make a push. Barton built early leads in each of the next two sets to pull away from the Warriors for the eventual sweep.

FOLLOW LIVE

All matches at the national championship will air live via the NJCAA Network with single-game and/or tournament-pass purchases required. GoHillsTV, the official streaming platform of Indian Hills Community College will be on-site to provide an audio-only broadcast, free of charge: GoHillsTV Facebook