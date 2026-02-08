WARRIORS DROP THRILLER, SWEPT VS. TOP-RANKED FOES

February 06, 2026

Waco, TX – Indian Hills Softball suffered a pair of losses on the road to nationally ranked foes on Friday, dropping a thrilling 14-13 contest to No. 4 McLennan Community College (TX) before falling to No. 3 ranked Grayson College (TX) 8-0.

Competing in the Highlander Games hosted by McLennan for the second consecutive day, the Warrior offense thrived in the opener in a back-and-forth affair against the host Highlanders. A late surge in the seventh frame came up just short in the opener before the offense stalled in the nightcap vs. the Vikings. Indian Hills falls to 0-4 to open the year.

The Warriors erupted for a season-high 13 hits vs. McLennan, led by multi-hit affairs from Bailey Tegler (Dixon, IL/Dixon),Madisyn Buysse (Geneseo, IL/Geneseo), Emma Scully (West Des Moines, IA/Valley), and Gabby Lane (East Peoria, IL/East Peoria).

Indian Hills broke the game open in the opening frame with six runs as the Warriors took advantage of walks and Highlander miscues to take a commanding lead. McLennan responded with a 10-spot in the bottom half of the second to take its first lead of the contest.

Scully and Lane provided run-scoring at bats for the Warriors in the fourth inning to cut the deficit in half before the Highlanders responded with a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth frames. Trailing 14-8 entering the top of the seventh, Indian Hills used three consecutive RBI knocks from Mary-Paige Withers (Le Claire, IA/Pleasant Valley), Chandler Houselog (Dubuque, IA/Dubuque Hempstead), and Buysse. The Warriors continued to rally with two more runs to pull within one, but the Highlanders prevailed for the win.

The Warriors were stymied in the nightcap as Grayson held Indian Hills to just two hits on the day – a knock each from Buysse and Houselog. Grayson built an early 4-0 lead before ending the game in the sixth inning with four more runs for the run-rule shortened contest.

Indian Hills wraps up its trip to the Lone Star State on Saturday with two more matchups. The Warriors will take on Hill College (TX) at 2:00 PM before ending the road swing against McLennan at 4:30 PM.