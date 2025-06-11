Warhawks Win big over English Valley 12-2

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska’s softball team took advantage of 10 hits and six English Valleys errors to post a 12-2 South Iowa Cedar League victory Monday.

English valley got on the board in the top of the first inning after Aubrey Achenbach walked. With one out, Ava Gehrking singled down the right field line scoring Auchenbach. The Bears tallied another run when Gehrking scored on Taylor Mikesell’s flyout.

In the NM half of the first Kaylia Shipman walked and worked her way to third. She was able to dart for home on a pass ball to cut the lead in half. Both teams were scoreless in the second inning to remain 2-1 in favor of the Bears.

North Mahaska blew the game wide open in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs on four hits to take the lead, 6-2. The biggest blow in the inning was a double by Regan Grewe that drove in two. The Warhawks ended the game in the fourth inning when they scored six runs on five hits. Grewe doubled, scoring one run, Addie Falb singled, scoring two runs, Cali Sampson drew a walk, scoring one run, and Maddie Doonan drew a walk, scoring one run.

Grewe earned the win for North Mahaska. She surrendered three hits and two runs over four innings, striking out four and walking three.

Kaylynn Caster took the loss for English Valley. She went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering 12 runs (seven earned) on nine hits, striking out one and walking eight.

Grewe and Shipman each collected two hits for North Mahaska. Grewe drove in three runs. North Mahaska had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating eight walks for the game. Sampson and Doonan led the team with two walks each. Shipman and Lydia Howell each stole multiple bases. NM ran wild on the base paths, amassing eight stolen bases for the game.

Gerking and Mikesell were tough to handle back-to-back in the lineup, as each drove in one run for English valley. Gerking, Mikesell, and Morrow each collected one hit for English valley.