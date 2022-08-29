Warhawks Fall in Home Opener

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska scored two late touchdowns Friday in the home opener football game against West Central Valley but could not overcome a 35-point deficit. WCV won 35-14. The loss ruined North Mahaska coach Trey Bennett’s debut.

West Central Valley scored 20 points in the first period and added 15 in the second but was held scoreless in the second half as the North Mahaska defense stiffened. Running back Paul DeJong and quarterback Lucas Nunnikhoven each scored for the Warhawks in the fourth quarter.

DeJong led all rushers with 145 yards on 20 carries. Nunnikhoven rushed 52 yards on eight carries. Nunnikhoven was 5-for-9 passing for 15 yards and an interception.

West Central Valley accumulated 310 total yards, 240 of them one the ground. They scored four rushing TDs and another through the air. Kaeden Lindsay rushed for 58 yards and two TDs while Andrew Morrison had a 57-yard rushing touchdown and another through the air.

Wyatt Van Weelden led North Mahaska in tackles with 10.5. Ashton Meland had 7.5 and Paul DeJong and PJ Stout each recorded 5.5.

North Mahaska will host Lynnville-Sully on Friday.