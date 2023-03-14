Volunteers Coming Together To Help Hero’s

by Ken Allsup

March 12th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Jacki Bolen of Montezuma wears many hats, from business owner to Mayor of Montezuma, to representing the 5th District American Legion Auxillary.

As part of her work with the Auxillary, she’s spearheading a fundraiser to help veterans rehabilitate and find themselves once again through the aid of a new ATV.

Hero’s, a veteran healing organization in Iowa, is in need of an ATV to keep at their lodge, and Bolen, along with the help of Fun Valley Motorsports, The Longhorn Saloon, and the 5th District American Legion (Oskaloosa is a member) are holding a fundraising event On March 17th, 2023 at the Deep River Community Center.

There will be a dinner of Corned Beef and Cabbage. Then an auction that includes a South African Safari, Ultimate Knoxville Nationals Experience, and more.

Cody Hicks will provide live entertainment from 7 to 9 pm, and then Tyler Richton & The High Bank Boys will perform from 9 to midnight.

If you have any questions, contact the Longhorn Saloon in Barnes City at 641.644.5145.

Follow this link to learn more – Hero’s Veterans Benefit