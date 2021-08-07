Volunteers and Donors Help Area Kids Be Prepared For Back To School

Oskaloosa, Iowa – August means it’s time to head back to school, and parents and guardians are busy helping their kids get ready for the upcoming year.

The United Way of Mahaska County recently held their back-to-school fair on the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds.

This year was similar to last with COVID-19 precautions in place. Again, adults drove their vehicles while volunteers got the necessary items and deposited them with the student.

Michella Friesen, Director for The United Way of Mahaska County, explained that plans are to bring back the many fun activities that typically make up the day. “We just have to make sure everybody’s safe,” says Friesen.

With the help of financial donors like Cargill, nearly 400 kids were able to receive the needed supplies.

Friesen also took a moment to recognize Danielle Scott and Ashley Sickles who’s bake sale helped raise $8000 to help purchase the needed supplies.

Volunteers started working before 10 am to get the supplies loaded up and brought to the fairgrounds and set up.

A new group of volunteers came in at 2:30 in the afternoon, and they worked until 5 pm, and then another group of volunteers stepped in to finish the day.

Volunteers came from all over the community, including places like William Penn University and Mahaska County CERT.

“This event doesn’t happen without volunteers,” explained Friesen.