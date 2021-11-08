Veterans Looking To Help Active Duty Families

by Ken Allsup

November 6th, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa American legion will be hosting a food drive this Saturday to benefit deployed military families.

They ask for non-perishable items, cash, gift cards, and for those to be deposited at the Harry L. Anderson American Legion Post 34 at 302 High Avenue in Oskaloosa.

The veterans will then ‘ruck’ food from four locations, each just over three miles, to simulate the full gear march soldiers face during training and active duty.

The ‘ruck’ will leave from the American Legion at noon on November 13th.

The event is also significant as it takes place just after Veterans Day.

Last year was the first year the local American Legion post held a food drive, and it was a huge success helping feed area veterans.

The drive is also part of a larger organization with area posts, such as Knoxville and Pella.