Vaughan Settles Into Role As Oskaloosa Fire Chief

by Ken AllsupNovember 14, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Fire Department has a new face in the department. Well, not so terribly new, as Scott Vaughan has been serving Oskaloosa since March of 2022.

Oskaloosa News sat down with Vaughan recently to catch up with the new Chief and see how his transition from Fairfield to Oskaloosa has gone.

Vaughan says he’s “getting to know the community and getting a handle on all the different aspects of the department here, compared to the department I had back in Fairfield.”

He and his family got moved to Oskaloosa at the end of July. Vaughan and his wife have a son, who is a Junior at Oskaloosa High School, and he has two daughters and three grandchildren.

Vaughan says he isn’t here to change things up, “These guys already have a good system in place.”

Vaughan says there are good officers, and he’s adapted to how Oskaloosa does things. “But there are times where, it’s like I told them at the beginning, ‘We’re going to have to meet each other halfway.’”

“As I did in Fairfield, I do more of the administrative,” but like many true firefighters, he’s still got the itch to put on his gear when the pager goes off. “When You’re used to going on those calls when the horn sounds, it’s hard just to sit back and not go.”

Vaughan had been serving as the Fairfield Fire Chief starting late in 2011 before moving to Oskaloosa.

It’s now November, the next fiscal year budget process has started, and Vaughan is trying to plan for the future and the department’s needs.

When it comes to enjoying Oskaloosa, one of the first community events he attended was the BBQ 4 Badges. “That was a good turnout for that. I like the atmosphere up on the square. The music and just the camaraderie of everyone around.”

Next was Sweet Corn Serenade, the day Vaughan and his family moved into their home in Oskaloosa. “There were so many people. Just a really good job.”

As the weekend approaches and the Christmas holiday season is quickly approaching, “I’ve been hearing a lot about the Christmas lights coming up here. I’m looking forward to that. I’ve got a couple of grandchildren that are going to really like to see that.”

Regarding the insurance rating that Oskaloosa currently has because of the work the fire department puts in to earn that distinction, Vaughan says the department is continuing to get the training hours needed to help maintain that rating. “We’re saving money, hopefully, for our constituents on their homeowner’s insurance.”

If you have questions, Vaughan says, “I tell everyone my doors are always open. I encourage people to come in, introduce themselves, and meet me. I want to meet them.”

If you’d like to follow the Oskaloosa Fire Department on Facebook, follow this LINK.