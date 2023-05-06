Van Polen Thanks Mahaska County Residents For Their Trust In Her

Oskaloosa, Iowa – There’s change coming to the Mahaska County Treasurer’s Office, as current Treasurer Connie Van Polen has announced her retirement.

Van Polen started working early in life and, along the way, did her best to balance work and personal life. “I’m ready to do some things that my heart is passionate about,” she says.

Van Polen started in the Treasurer’s Office as a seasonal part-time employee in 1993, and Treasurer Arlene Tucker hired her full-time in 1995.

She was appointed the First Deputy Treasurer in 2003 and eventually ran for Treasurer in November 2018 after Sone Scott’s retirement.

Along the way, Van Polen has seen many changes in the department, particularly in the information and way tax-payers receive their statements.

Van Polen says that the balance in life “has shifted and I’m ready to pursue things that the Lord wants me to do.”

Volunteerism is something Van Polen has done and enjoyed, whether it be the PTO or the Iowa National Guards Youth and Family Services program, for which she was honored for her volunteer efforts.

You might have already seen or heard a presentation on the ghost town of Buxton and the other small communities near it. That’s something she wants to continue sharing into the future.

Van Polen’s last official day in office will be June 9th, 2023. There will be an open house for her on June 8th from 2 to 4 pm in the 3rd-floor conference room. That open house is open to the public.

When it comes to the support of Mahaska County residents and voters, Van Polen says, “It’s made me feel humble, but it made me appreciate the voters that they knew that they valued my experience in the office, and I took my job very seriously. I’ve always tried to be a very good public servant on their behalf.”

“I would like to say thank you to my husband and to my children for their support during my career and into my retirement,” said Van Polen. “I do plan to spend valuable time with my family and to continue (the) passions of my heart that the Lord has put upon me.”