Update From the House for District 80 – February 6, 2020

Hello Friends,

Happy Thursday! I had yet another incredibly full, yet incredibly rewarding week here at the Capitol. So much has happened, but I think the best is yet to come!

Last Thursday evening, I had the distinct honor of welcoming President Trump to Des Moines as he landed at the airport, alongside fellow legislators and Governor and Mr. Reynolds. We also got to ride in the motorcade to his rally at Drake University. It was an incredible night that I will never forget!

On Monday night, I enjoyed caucusing alongside many of you and being a part of that process. Always great to connect with friends and do our civic duty. We had a good turnout, thanks to all who came!

Additionally this week, I participated in several subcommittees and chaired one regarding HF 2048, my bill proposing modifications to the age requirements for preschools in the state of Iowa. All went well and I am looking forward to seeing how the legislation shapes up in the coming weeks!

I also had the privilege of meeting with several different individuals who are doing great things for our district! Ali from United Way of Wapello County came to give me the rundown on all the work they are doing in Ottumwa. I also met with Ann Frost of the Oskaloosa Area Chamber and Development Group and Deann DeGroot of the Mahaska County Agricultural and Rural Development Group. Thanks for your time, ladies!

In the House Appropriations Committee, we heard from the leadership of the University of Iowa about their public-private utility plan moving forward. It was a great discussion and great information to consider as the committee in charge of the budget.

I also met with a group of students who came with their business class from Oskaloosa High School. It was wonderful to talk with them and hear their ideas. Thanks for coming!

I am continuing to enjoy my leadership and committee roles, it is such a privilege and honor to represent you in the House. As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thanks all!