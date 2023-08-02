United Way Of Mahaska County Busy With Fall Projects

Oskaloosa, Iowa – This is a busy time of the year for the United Way of Mahaska County staff and volunteers. Back to School and Day of Caring are big one’s on their plate, but wait, there’s more.

We’ll start with getting ready for the Back to School event at the Southern Iowa Fairground this August 10th, from 3 to 6 pm.

Supplies have been and continue to be dropped off at Central Church, Mahaska Drug, Twin Cedars Bank, Great Southern Bank, TruBank, Central United Methodist Church, Kraig Ford, or MidWest One Bank.

There’s a complete list on the United Way of Mahaska County’s social media page of the supplies needed, including #2 wooden pencils, 2 pocket folders, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, 24-count crayons, and backpacks, among other things.

“Backpacks are a big need for us right now,” says Michella Friesen, Executive Director at Mahaska County United Way.

This year has seen an increase in the need for backpacks filled with school supplies. “We’re really seeing it this year,” says Friesen. “Last year we were just under 500 backpacks, and we’re at or over 540 right now.”

When asked if inflation may be a factor in that rise, Friesen says she believes so.

A small army of volunteers will be on hand on August 10th to help distribute the backpacks, and Mahaska County CERT will help keep traffic flowing as efficiently as possible.

Friesen points out that only some things needed for a student will be in the backpack, but they will be filled with most of what is required to head back to school.

On top of school supplies, they also get information on community resources, toothbrushes, and water bottles.

“That’s really our goal is to set them [students] up to go to school,” says Friesen.

The United Way also does a Take Along Program, which helps students have enough to eat over the weekends.

Friesen says she is seeking volunteers to help with that program this year.

The program requires little time from volunteers, typically on Thursdays when they would deliver food to area schools for the program.

The program is something students can’t opt into, but instead, the school selects students and asks them if they would like to participate.

On the last day of school for the week, the food is distributed to those students discreetly, either in their locker or backpack, so other students don’t see it. “So nobody knows who the hungry kids are in school,” explained Friesen.

One more significant event is coming up for the non-profit this fall, with its annual Day of Caring.

The United Way of Mahaska County is looking for projects for teams of volunteers to tackle on September 7th, 2023.

“So if you or your neighbor or your family friend or your friend at church has a project that needs to be done,” Friensen encourages you to fill out the online form on their Facebook page.

The link, provided HERE, will take you to a Google form, and Friesen said if you need help with the form, call their office, and they are happy to help.

The signup to volunteer for Day of Caring will open in August, so watch their Facebook page for more information about volunteering.

The labor is provided for the project, but the materials are not, so you need to have those ready for the crew upon arrival.

So if you need some painting done, they are happy to paint it for you, but the homeowner would provide it or whoever the project is for.

Also, a fundraiser for the United Way of Mahaska County is in September. BINGO night is a fundraiser for the non-profit and is a family-friendly event where the kids are encouraged to come.

“We will hopefully have a cash bar. We’ll have hors d’oeuvres that we serve. We will have a popcorn station bar. So it should be a lot of fun,” says Friesen.

Tables for BINGO night are $225 for 8 individuals or $55 for seating two.