United Way Day of Caring Coming Up September 11th

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The United Way of Mahaska County will be hosting their annual Day of Caring on September 11th, 2020.

Executive Director Michella Friesen recently spoke with Oskaloosa News about their upcoming community outreach and the start of their annual fundraising drive.

“It’s a great day to be giving service back to our communities. And that’s why we set it up on this day this year,” added Friesen of the Day of Caring.

Concerns with COVID-19 and the daylong community service project are being addressed. If you would like to volunteer, you can reach out to the United Way of Mahaska County for more information. ” We want everybody to feel comfortable,” said Friesen.

We also discussed how the money raised during their campaign is designated and used. We also discussed who all helps make that decision with the money raised.

We also recapped the Operation Backpack event that helped families prepare for school.