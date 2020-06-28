Two Loses turn to Four Straight Wins for Osky Softball

by Justin Burtis

Entering the week on a loss at Dallas Center-Grimes, Oskaloosa High School softball had to battle again and emerged with a 4-2 mark on the week. That puts the Indians at 7-3 overall with a Little Hawkeye record of 5-2.

The week started on a rough note as the Indians were blanked by Albia 3-0. The Indians had four singles on the day and were able to draw only one walk. Two of those hits came from Meghan Moorman and Taylor Wills and Sophia Dykstra got the other two. However, Jena Lawrence of Albia had things on lock and with only one error coming from the Blue Demons, Oskaloosa could not find any momentum.

Hayle Hacker threw all seven for the Indians, giving up three runs, of which two were earned. She struck out three and gave up seven hits while the defense committed two errors. Albia scored one in the third and two in the fifth to take the win and hand Osky their second straight loss.

It would become a losing streak of three after the home game to Norwalk. The visiting Warriors put up one in the first against Hacker who had gotten the start. Haley Downe was effective against the Oskaloosa line up as she kept them off the board through four.

Hacker valiantly went three innings but gave up six runs off of four hits. Only two runs were earned as the defense committed some errors in the first three innings on route to five total errors for the game. Hacker threw 20 pitches in her three frames of work, walking three and not recording a strikeout.

With two in the second and three in the third, Norwalk would make it 7-0 with one more in the fourth against Presley Bloomers. The bats started to get a little rally going in the bottom of the fifth as two runs would score. Maleah walker and Kaylee Johnson each drove a run across for the home side while Moorman would have the other RBI in the game. Sophia Dykstra and Walker tied for a game high two hits each while both Dykstra and Faith DeRonde each had a double in the losing effort.

The Indians managed three runs of eight hits, allowing nine on nine hits. The errors proved too much as Norwalk only committed one in their 9-3 victory.

Fortunes change and the Oskaloosa Indians certainly changed their approach to the batter’s box as they drove up to Newton. With a sweep, Osky outscored Newton 19-1 in two dominant wins.

Hacker went all six in game one and only gave up one run on two hits. That run came in the first after the Indians had already scored one. They would not allow another as they poured one in the second, two in the third, four in the fifth, and three in the sixth to force the mercy rule.

Maddie Haines and Walker each had three hits, Moorman, Abby Braundmeier, and Johnson each had two, and Moorman drove in five runs herself. Johnson had two RBIs while DeRonde, Dykstra, and Walker had the others. The defense had only one error and with Hacker giving them a solid performance, the victory put the Indians back in a good spot.

Game two was more of the same in an 8-0 triumph. DeRonde got the start and threw seven shutout innings on the night. She struck out 14 as she controlled the strike zone, giving up only six hits and two walks. The defense had a clean sheet as well in the error column and once again the bats went to work early.

One in the top of the second was followed by six in the third and one more in the fourth. Ava Vande Wall had three hits to top the lineup, including one double. DeRonde also helped her own cause by driving in three runs while Johnson had another solid night at the end of the lineup, with two hits and two RBIs.

Taking a lot of confidence into the double header against Pella, the Indians again prevailed on Friday to close out the week.

The Dutch score the first two in game one, as they would lead 2-0 after two. Hacker looked a little off in the first two but she was able to shake off the rocky start and lock things down in the middle innings. Oskaloosa rallied in the bottom of the third to take the lead 3-2.

No one had more than one hit but Dykstra, Vande Wall, and Taylor Wills each knocked in one on the day. Osky added two more in the sixth as Hacker was in her stride, striking out five, waling four, and giving up one earned run on eight hits. The team again got a tad sloppy, committing four errors and that got Pella back into it. With runners on, they brought one home in the top of the seventh to trim the lead to two, but Hacker would have none of it. She put the final couple batters away and the Indians ran a win streak up to three games.

The final game of the night was all Oskaloosa. One in the bottom of the first, two each in the fourth and fifth, and three in the sixth capped an 8-0 win. Haines and Dykstra led the way with two hits each and a run batted in. Olivia Gordon and Walker also drove one in as again a balanced attack and capitalization on Pella errors decided the day. Oskaloosa used small ball to score eight runs on eight hits without any stolen bases.

DeRonde was lights-out as the game played into the night. Striking out six, she walked two and gave up only three hits all game. Another gem from her, she improved her record to 3-0.

Standings – Indianola is now at the top of the standings at 9-0 in conference. DCG is behind them at 8-1. Norwalk and Oskaloosa are tied for third at 5-3.

Stat Leaders – Moorman has 12 hits to lead the team while DeRonde has 9 RBIs to lead all hitters. Four players have a double and DeRonde and Walker each have a HR. DeRonde now leads the strikeout category with 33 after a huge week for her while Hacker has 22. DeRonde owns a 0.30 ERA and is 3-0 while Hacker has a 3.05 ERA and is 4-3.

The Week Ahead – A huge game against Indianola starts the week Tuesday at 7:15. Senior Night will be Wednesday against EBF while a double header at Pella Christian follows on Thursday. A one-off against Centerville ends the week and brings us to the Fourth of July