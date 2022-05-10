Two Kids Events Will Have Your Saturday Morning Hopping

by Ken Allsup

May 10th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Like many community events, the annual community bike rodeo returns on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

It will follow the Mahaska County YMCA Healthy Kids Day hosted at Statesmen Community Stadium, beginning at 9 am and going until noon.

You can learn more about this event by following this LINK – Mahaska YMCA Healthy Kids Day.

The Oskaloosa Bike Rodeo begins at 11 am, goes until 1 pm, and will be located at the new early childhood center and preschool, 1521 Green St.

Young riders will learn how to properly fit and wear a helmet while hanging out with the Oskaloosa Fire Department members, the Oskaloosa Police Department, and the Emergency Management Team.

Enjoy lunch from Mahaska Drug and drinks from Mahaska. SnowBiz will be on site with sno-cones.

Eddie Pierson with Oskaloosa Rotary says the event will take place in the parking lot of the new facility. “The nice thing about that is we get to partner with the YMCA, who’s doing the Healthy Kids event over at the stadium.”

Along with the helmets, Pierson says bicycle safety and etiquette will also be presented to riders.

Oskaloosa Rotary also utilized grant money to help purchase and distribute helmets to specific grades at Oskaloosa Elementary, Oskaloosa Christian, and North Mahaska schools.

You can learn more about this event by following this LINK – Rotary Bike Rodeo.