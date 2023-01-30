Two Girls Headed To Regionals

by Travis Miller

Oskaloosa sent 2 girls to compete in the regional qualifier on Friday. Reanne Elliott came up just a little short of qualifying. The top 4 move on to the state tournament. Results are below.

IGHSAU Regional Qualifier 3 Results for Oskaloosa
125

Raeann Elliott (8-7) placed 6th and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 won by fall over Taya Sincox (BGM, Brooklyn) 29-19 (Fall 2:11)
Quarterfinal – Avery Grim (Ankeny) 22-5 won by fall over Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 (Fall 2:18)
Cons. Round 4 – Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 won by fall over Brooke Smith (Pleasantville) 9-15 (Fall 1:23)
Cons. Round 5 – Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 won by fall over Callie Chapman (Indianola) 21-9 (Fall 5:54)
Cons. Semi – Apryl Halsor (Cedar Falls) 38-8 won by fall over Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 (Fall 1:12)
5th Place Match – Avery Grim (Ankeny) 22-5 won by decision over Raeann Elliott (Oskaloosa) 8-7 (Dec 4-0)

130

Haylee Pelong (1-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Haylee Pelong (Oskaloosa) 1-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Anna Johnson (Cedar Falls) 26-16 won by fall over Haylee Pelong (Oskaloosa) 1-8 (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Round 2 – Haylee Pelong (Oskaloosa) 1-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Haylee Pelong (Oskaloosa) 1-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 4 – Elaina Merfeld (Indianola) 13-10 won by fall over Haylee Pelong (Oskaloosa) 1-8 (Fall 3:36)

