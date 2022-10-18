Two Car Collision Claims The Life Of A Hamilton Woman

Oskaloosa, Iowa – According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a Hamilton, Iowa woman, Betty Walter, was killed in a collision near a car dealership in the 1600 Block of A Avenue West in Oskaloosa.

According to the report, Walter was in the dealership parking lot and went to re-enter the roadway to head eastbound on A Avenue.

A second vehicle was driving westbound on A Avenue when Walter pulled out in front of the second vehicle. The report states the second vehicle “didn’t have enough time to stop and collided with Walter’s vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.