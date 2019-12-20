Tucker Black Hired to Lead William Penn Women’s Wrestling Program

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the hiring of Tucker Black as the University’s first-ever Head Women’s Wrestling Coach.

Black, a May 2019 graduate of Upper Iowa University with a degree in Agricultural Business, was a two-year starter and team captain for the Peacocks. A strong scholar-athlete, he graduated Magna Cum Laude and was twice named an Academic All-American.

“We are really excited to have Coach Black as our first women’s wrestling coach,” Rule said. “Through the interview process he showed an authenticity that was very refreshing and something we believe student-athletes looking to compete in the sport will be attracted to. His energy and commitment to the sport is contagious, while he also has a big picture perspective on the most valuable components of the student-athlete experience. He is going to be a great addition to our team.”

Prior to his time at UIU, Black was an All-American at North Iowa Area CC, placing seventh at the 2017 NJCAA national championships. He was a regional champion and named the team’s outstanding student-athlete.

Black, who started his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa, excelled at the prep level. A 2014 state champion at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont HS, he also placed fifth as a junior and qualified for the state tournament as a sophomore.

“I am grateful for the opportunity William Penn University has given me,” Black said. “Growing up around the women’s side of the sport, I have seen the opportunities it has given my sisters and I am excited to help provide those same opportunities to other young women who are looking to become champions in this sport. I am ready to start building a first-class program with a championship mindset!”

William Penn, which is the third school in Iowa to sponsor women’s wrestling, will begin competing in the 2020-2021 school year. Black will immediately begin recruiting for the inaugural class.