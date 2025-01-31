Trio Ranked Nationally, Five in League

Oskaloosa–Three members of the William Penn men’s wrestling team are rated nationally as the NAIA released its sixth set of polls this week.

Cameron Hargrove (Sr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) continues to top the Statesmen, moving up to No. 12 at 165 pounds.

133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Jr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) is now No. 24, while 184-pounder Branson Bottorff (Sr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) is No. 25.

William Penn is currently 35th with 20 points, while Grand View remains first in the NAIA with 295 points. Life (Ga.) (226), Cumberlands (Ky.) (189), Southeastern (Fla.) (185), and Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (179) round out the top five.

WPU dips to eighth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 55 points. GVU is still at the top of the standings with 234 points.

Hargrove is third in the Heart at his weight class, while Scorpil is fourth and Bottorff is sixth. 141-pounder Carson Jensen (Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, Exercise Science) and 174-pounder Ryan Van Donselaar (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Exercise Science) are both seventh.