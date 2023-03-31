Time to Register for Lemonade Day Ottumwa

ONLINE REGISTRATION AND EVENTS AROUND TOWN

MAKE REGISTERING YOUTH FUN AND EASY

Ottumwa, Iowa (March 27, 2023) ­­– Lemonade Day Ottumwa, an annual event hosted by Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress (GOPIP), scheduled for May 13th. Parents, mentors, teachers, and youth leaders are encouraged to register their youth online at lemonadeday.org/ottumwa. The event teaches the basics of entrepreneurial learning, such as business skills, financial literacy, teamwork, social and emotional skills, goal setting, and responsibility. Mentors guide participants through the youth entrepreneurship lessons via the My Lemonade Day app and take participants through the journey of planning, launching, and operating a business. Young entrepreneurs are encouraged to spend some, save some, and share some of their profit. These children experience a new level of confidence and see new possibilities for their future—as leaders, volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens.

The event aims to register 25 youth in grades 3-5 who will launch new businesses all across Ottumwa, and Agency- on a single day. Anyone can be involved in Lemonade Day, as young entrepreneurs with lemonade stands need mentors, investors, business partners, great locations, and customers. Sponsors and volunteers are also needed to make Lemonade Day a success. Learn more at lemonadeday.org/Ottumwa; join us on social media at facebook.com/GOPIPOttumwa.