Three Place at Missouri Valley Open

Marshall, Mo.–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team had numerous individuals claim victory Saturday as it competed in the Missouri Valley Open.

Joe Eads (So., Morrison, Ill., Biology) was a pinning machine at 149 pounds, finishing third with a 5-1 record. The sophomore, who reached the semifinals before dropping into the consolation bracket, earned four wins via fall.

133-pounder Darquell Pierre (Sr., St. Petersburg, Fla., Sociology) and 125-pounder Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Jr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) also placed in the top six. Pierre owned a 5-2 mark with one fall to take fifth, while Charles-Pierre was 2-3 to end up sixth.

165-pounder Marco Guzman (Fr., Miami, Fla.) and 184-pounder John Anderson (Fr., Morrison, Ill., Biology) both pinned a pair of foes, while 174-pounder Darwin Diaz (Fr., Pembroke Pines, Fla., Sociology) also had his hand raised twice in triumph.

Ray Lugo (Fr., Hollywood, Fla., Exercise Science) posted a major decision win at 285 pounds, and 133-pounder Brise Bennett (Fr., Morgantown, W.Va., Business Management) and 157-pounder Dennis Simmons (Sr., Tucson, Ariz., Sociology) each managed a win Saturday as well.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Wednesday to compete in a Heart of America Athletic Conference triangular. The Statesmen take on #14 Missouri Valley at 5 p.m. and Central Methodist at 7 p.m.