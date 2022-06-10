The Weekend Is Filled With Many Activities In Mahaska County

by Ken Allsup

June 9th, 2022

Mahaska County, Iowa – The weekend of June 10th, 11th, and Sunday the 12th will be a busy time around Mahaska County.

On Friday, the second installment of Friday After Five takes place with Journey’s End performing. It’s also the All Class Reunion, with graduates from Oskaloosa encouraged to gather downtown.

At 5 pm inside Penn Central Mall will be the grand opening of Cardboard Town. Individuals and businesses have worked to recreate buildings from Oskaloosa, including the bandstand.

Cyndi Fynaardt had to have one of the most pressure-filled structures to create, the iconic bandstand in the center of Oskaloosa.

Fynaardt used her skills from her day job; she created some of the trickier pieces for the cardboard model and her creativity in finding solutions to problems.

At 6 pm at George Daily Auditorium, Dave Baker of the 29th State will take a virtual romp through some of Mahaska County’s many ghost towns! Learn about Pekay, Excelsior, White City, and Carbonado. We’ll dig into Fishville, ride the rails through Evans, explore the site of Muchakinock, and more.

Saturday morning is the annual Art on the Square event. The juried artists come from around the midwest to share and sell their latest work.

Also, Saturday morning at Nelson Pioneer Farm, starting at 10 and going until 4 pm, is the Knots, Loops & Other Twisted Crafts. The site has historical demonstrations, themed scavenger hunts, and a make and take table to try your hand with different items.

In New Sharon, their annual Spring Festival starts Friday evening, with the Parade on Saturday morning, beginning at 11:30 am downtown.

You can learn more about the Spring Festival by visiting their Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/newsharonspringfestival

Eddyville Raceway will be invaded by Mustang owners Saturday, as the yearly gathering of the car owners club takes place.

Iowa Region SCCA will be hosting a rallycross event on June 12th at the Southern Iowa Speedway. The event is free to watch. The rally is an all-day event, but cars on the track are common around noon.