The Rozenboom Report – February 27th 2026

by Senator Ken Rozenboom

Floor Action in Week 7

This week was devoted to floor debate following our first legislative deadline last week. On Monday we passed Senate File 2219 with a vote of 46-0. This bill requires school districts to grant a student an exempt absence when the student is absent from school for an activity or project sponsored by 4-H or FFA. Some schools have been counting students absent when they were at such activities, inconsistent with how they treated students involved with other extracurricular activities. Now school districts will be required to allow the student who is absent from school to make up any work they missed because of this absence.

Final Vote on K-12 funding

Another important bill passed on Monday was passing an increase of roughly $111.5 million for the next school year, which would bring total spending on K-12 education by the state to $4.367 billion. We have continually shown our dedication to ensuring Iowa students are successful, whether it is passing legislation ensuring schools are focused on the fundamentals like math and reading, or passing the biggest teacher pay increase in our state’s history. This increase in education funding is another commitment to education, while also continuing our focus on fiscal responsibility as we start putting together the budget for the next fiscal year.

Common Sense Solutions for Iowa

On Tuesday, the Senate shifted focus to how we address illegal immigration in Iowa. This is another top concern of many Iowans, and this week the Senate passed several common sense proposals aimed at addressing issues that have come up over the last several months.

Iowa is known for clean elections but only because we continue to strengthen our voting laws. I was honored to be the floor manager for Senate File 2203, which requires the Secretary of State to verify that those on voter registration lists are United States citizens. Last year, the Secretary of State’s audit of the voter registration list found that 277 non-citizens were registered to vote, and that 35 non-citizens had successfully voted in the 2024 general election. This bill is one more way we can help secure Iowa’s elections and ensure Iowans can have confidence in them. The bill passed with a bipartisan vote of 34-13.

We also passed Senate File 2218, which requires the Board of Educational Examiners to require all applicants for licensure and all renewals of licensure to provide proof of legal authorization to work in in the United States. This bill was necessary after the Des Moines Public Schools hired a superintendent who not only lied about his qualifications and experience for the job, but also lied about his citizenship in the United States and deceived everyone in the community.

The scandal with Des Moines Public Schools prompted another proposal to protect Iowa taxpayers, Senate File 2412. This bill requires the verification of United States citizenship and immigration status of newly hired public employees and individuals seeking a professional license. It requires the use of either E-Verify or the federal SAVE program for verification and provides additional safeguards for schools, counties, and cities throughout the hiring process. This bill also passed the Senate unanimously 47-0.

English Proficiency for CDL Drivers

Another bill I was asked to manage was Senate File 2426, a bill that requires the Department of Transportation to examine the English proficiency of each person who applies for a CDL or commercial learner’s permit. The person must meet the standards of English proficiency set in federal code. The DOT shall not issue the CDL or learner’s permit unless proficiency is met. The bill also prohibits commercial motor carriers to employ or engage the services of a driver who is not sufficiently proficient in the English language.

By contrast, some states like California allow CDL applicants to take tests in up to 20 different languages. The result is that there are 150,000 people driving big rigs who may not be able to read road signs or message board warnings. That in turn has led to a number of documented multi-fatality crashes caused by drivers who can’t read basic English.

Keeping on Schedule

Next week we will continue floor debate and also start a new round of subcommittee and committee work on bills that are coming over from the House. Our next legislative deadline is March 20, the second funnel, as we try to stay on schedule to wrap the session up by April 21.

Area legislators will be at Smokey Row in Oskaloosa this Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 for our monthly Coffee and Conversation forum. Maybe I’ll see you there.