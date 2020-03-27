The Rozenboom Report by Senator Ken Rozenboom – March 27, 2020

by Ken Rozenboom

We are living in uncertain times. I am praying that each of you and your family is weathering the storm. As the situation in Iowa rapidly changes in response to the spread of COVID-19, I am getting many questions about what resources exist to help Iowans who have been affected. This newsletter will provide a compendium of resources that constituents may be interested in.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) has put together a number of resources for both businesses and employees affected by COVID-19. This includes a small business relief program, information on the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Assistance program, Community Development Block Grant funds to support infectious disease response, and unemployment related to the pandemic. All of this information can be found by going to www.iowabusinessrecovery.com. Additionally, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) has a lot of information and resources on unemployment insurance on their website, www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/COVID-19.

I was on a conference call Wednesday morning with IEDA Director Debi Durham and IWD Director Beth Townsend to discuss their roles in helping Iowans manage this crisis. Obviously, they are very busy and they both expressed their appreciation for all the work their staff and employees are doing on behalf of Iowans. If you contact them for questions or information, I encourage you to be patient. People all over our state are calling and they are receiving a very high volume of calls. I know they are trying to be helpful to every Iowan in their time of need.

If you are looking for other resources, and are not sure where to go, the Iowa Senate Republicans have put together a web page with links to various state agencies and departments and their information on COVID-19. This site includes updates from the governor’s office, tax information, and links to the above information. Please visit www.iowasenaterepublicans.com/covid-19-resources/ or contact me with questions you may have.

I have also received questions on the availability of testing for coronavirus. The decision on whether or not to administer a test is made by a doctor following the guidance of the CDC. Since this virus is new, it took time to develop and replicate the tests and the quantity of tests is limited. As a result, only individuals who meet certain criteria are allowed to receive a test. The volume of testing will continue to increase as more and more tests are produced. Another concern is the dwindling supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers from the contagion while working. The White House has called on private-sector companies to ramp up production of these safety items.

For more information on what is happening with COVID-19 in Iowa and across the country, here are additional resources you can use:

https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus

https://dhs.iowa.gov/COVID19

A hotline has been set up for Iowans to call with COVID-19 related questions. It is available 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The State of Iowa is doing whatever it can to help Iowans through this crisis. On a personal note, I want to commend Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg for their leadership the last few weeks. They have had to make very difficult decisions that affect the lives of all Iowans in profound ways. I know those decisions were made based on the recommendations of medical professionals, but they are hard decisions nonetheless. In times like this, leaders need to lead, and I think the governor is doing an outstanding job.

At the federal level, work is being done on a legislative package to help citizens and assist those who have been affected. It sounds like that bill is getting very close to an agreement. Meanwhile, please stay home if you are feeling sick, wash your hands, check on your loved ones, and as always, call or email me with your questions and concerns as we navigate this crisis together.