The Dickey Dispatch – April 21st, 2025

by Senator Adrian Dickey

Happy Holy Week District 44,

2 weeks to go! This week the Senate passed SJR 11 which is a constitutional amendment to protect Iowa taxpayers against reckless tax increases by requiring a 2/3 majority vote to raise taxes or create a new tax. The process of passing a constitutional amendment is that it must pass through both chambers in two consecutive General Assemblies. If the House passes this during this General Assembly, it will then be on the ballot for the voters in Iowa to decide on next fall. I GREATLY support this constitutional amendment and believe that it should be hard for elected officials to take more of your money! I have worked hard to ensure that we control our spending (while still funding our schools and moving our teachers’ pay to one of the highest in the country) AND to lowering YOUR taxes so that you have more of your money to choose how you want to spend and this constitutional amendment would protect that for decades to come!

With just a few weeks to go, I am hopeful we will get a property tax bill out before session is over. As I have stated all year, it is the #1 issue that I have heard from you all year. A HUGE part of your property tax bill goes to funding of our public schools. Iowans For Tax Relief has an excellent website where you can track this (among many other local and state tax issues). If you are curious as to property taxes and your local public schools, go to: https://itrreportcard.org/school-district-spending/

Election security has been a topic that has been discussed at the national level at length but, is also important on the state level. In Iowa’s elections, recounts have taken place to ensure the actual result of voters’ choice is represented. In the state of Iowa, we have passed a number of bills to strengthen Iowa’s election process and protect our elections. Monday, we passed legislation to strengthen Iowa’s recount laws. House File 928 establishes thresholds for the total vote margin that warrants a recount, how a recount can be requested, and who oversees the process of a recount to ensure accuracy and consistency across the state. This bill continues to strengthen and protect Iowa elections so Iowans can be confident in their vote, that it will be counted accurately, and the results are reliable.

This week I had the pleasure of meeting with Dr. Polly Brekke, a Deaf Education coordinator who also happens to be my cousin. She had the opportunity to speak at the Capitol for American Sign Language Day. Even though Polly is deaf, she has earned her doctorate degree and for years has used her talents to help represent deaf Iowans. I am proud of her work and proud to be related to her.

Lastly, I want to wish everyone a Happy Easter and hope all of you find a few moments to reflect on meanings behind Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday. These are the events depicting Jesus’s Last Supper, crucifixion, burial, and resurrection.