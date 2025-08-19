The Climb Hosts Fundraiser and Awareness Event in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Community members gathered on Sunday to support The Climb, a local program focused on meeting the needs of residents through its thrift store, food cupboard, and community outreach efforts. The event, held in the alley outside their location in the Penn Central Mall, invited attendees to enjoy root beer floats for a freewill donation of food, toys, hygiene products, or other household items.

The event was designed not only to raise money but also to collect supplies for the organization’s community cupboard, which distributes food and household essentials throughout the year. The Climb’s team noted that Christmas baskets and gift assistance are part of the program’s seasonal outreach, but demand for everyday necessities continues to grow.

Volunteers staffed the thrift store on Sunday, giving tours and assisting with shopping, an unusual opportunity since the store is not normally open that day. The shop operates on a set-your-own-price system, ensuring that individuals facing hardship can receive what they need without cost. Those able to contribute are encouraged to pay what they can, helping sustain the store’s operations.

The need for assistance has grown in recent months. The organization has distributed nearly 100 boxes of food in a single month and has responded to families affected by fires, economic hardship, and domestic violence. Increased community awareness of available services has also contributed to the higher demand.

The Climb has also expanded its partnerships. Johnson County Public Health recently reached out to provide hygiene kits and support free STD and HIV testing clinics at the Oskaloosa site. These clinics will begin later this fall, offering testing and follow-up care at no cost to participants