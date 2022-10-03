The City Of University Park Throws A Community Celebration, And The Community Loved It

by Ken Allsup

University Park, Iowa – The smell of BBQ meat and the sound of a band playing some of the latest hits and classic rock music filled the air.

Near one of the shelters, the American Legion was hosting a bag tournament, while on the south side of the community center, inflatables kept the young entertained.

University Park Mayor George Toubekis said that the planning and prep for the celebration was a lot of work, but he enjoyed seeing his community come out and enjoy the company of their neighbors.

The idea was floated to the University Park City Council by Toubekis in December, and planning for it was underway shortly after.

Toubekis was waiting to see how the day went before planning for next year, but residents were already offering to help make next year happen. “If anybody has any ideas on what they’d like to see next year, get ahold of me, and I’ll run it by the council, and we’ll talk about it,” Toubekis added.

“We live in University Park. It is the best-kept secret in Mahaska County,” said a proud Toubekis.