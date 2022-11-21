The Christmas Season Kicks Off In Oskaloosa

by Ken Allsup

November 20, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The official start to Christmas kicked off in Oskaloosa on Saturday evening when the “Painting with Lights” display was officially switched on.

Former teacher and city council member Scotty Moore was the guest of honor who flipped the switch that activated the thousands of lights illuminating downtown Oskaloosa during this time of the year.

Outgoing Oskaloosa Main Street Director Amy Brainard said the excitement building up to the “Painting with Lights” has generated some traction in central Iowa. In addition, Brainard said they are seeing more interest in tourism to Oskaloosa due to efforts around the holiday season.

Upcoming events around Oskaloosa that may interest you:

November 25th

-Stam Garden Center & Nursery Christmas Open House

2421 Hwy. 92

-Mahaska Drug’s Christmas Extravaganza

9:00 am to 9:00 pm

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

November 26th

-Christmas Giving Tree

Mahaska Drug

-Small Business Saturday

-Stam Garden Center & Nursery Christmas Open House

2421 Hwy. 92

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

November 27th

-Christmas Giving Tree

Mahaska Drug

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

November 28th

-Young Ambassador Ceremony

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

November 30th

-Santa’s Village

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 1st

-Penncember

6:00 pm to 7:30 pm

William Penn University PAC Center

-Gospel Christmas Concert -“The Origin of the Master Artist”

6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 2nd

-Merry Little Downtown Christmas

5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Downtown Oskaloosa

December 3rd

-Stam Garden Center & Nursery Christmas Open House

2421 Hwy. 92

-Holiday Tour of Homes

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

-Pre-parade Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Downtown Oskaloosa

-“Christmas Canvas” Lighted Christmas Parade

7:00 pm

Downtown Oskaloosa

December 4th

-Holiday Tour of Homes

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 6th

-Free Holiday Train Rides

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 7th

-Santa’s Village

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 10th

-Winter Market

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

-Santa’s Here!

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Mahaska Drug

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

-Christmas Concert

7:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 11th

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 12th

-Christmas Coloring Contest All Week

Penn Central Mall

-Muse Recital

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 13th

-Free Holiday Train Rides

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

-Muse Recital

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 14th

-Santa’s Village

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 16th

-Diamond Dance Studio Recital

Penn Central Mall

-Holiday Luncheon

11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Debbie’s Celebration Barn

December 17th

-Collector and Vendor Fair

Penn Central Mall

-Santa’s Here!

11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Mahaska Drug

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

-Moonlight Magic

5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Mahaska Drug

December 18th

-Collector and Vendor Fair

Penn Central Mall

-Christmas Coloring Contest

Penn Central Mall

-Santa’s Village

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 20th

-Free Holiday Train Rides

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 21st

-Santa’s Village

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 22nd

-Community Caroling

6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Penn Central Mall

December 24th

-Christmas Eve Santa Sing-A-Long

11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Mahaska Drug