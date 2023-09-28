Surrealism: A Search for Freedom by John Schlechter

Indian Hills Art Gallery (Warrior Commons in Arts & Sciences Building) Ottumwa, Iowa

Tuesday, October 17-Wednesday, November 22

Meet the Artist’s Family: Thursday, October 17, 4:00-5:30 p. m.

This Dutch-Indonesian artist fought in the Dutch Royal Army during WWII and was a POW. His surrealist paintings reflect a lifetime of work created while living in Indonesia, Holland, and finally Iowa. He painted daily and ended his career as a respected surrealist painter and junior high art teacher living in Ottumwa. This exhibit is on loan from the Schlechter family and Indian Hills Community College Permanent Collection.

Questions about this exhibit can be directed to Lisa Fritz at 641-683-5111 ext. 1816