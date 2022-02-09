Supervisors Set Maximum Property Tax Hearing

by Ken Allsup

February 9th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session on February 7th, 2022.

The Board approved the appointment of Lucinda Smith to the Pioneer Cemetery Board.

The Board also set the date and time for a public hearing on the maximum property tax asking for the fiscal year 2022-2023 for March 7th at 9 am.

The Board approved an economic agreement between the Mahaska County Chamber and Mahaska County. The agreement outlines how the group will spend public money during the current fiscal year.

The Board also approved a resolution providing for the support of the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission for the fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $5,524.99.

A resolution for providing financial assistance to the Regional Planning Affiliation for the fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $2,362.00

Also approved was a resolution providing financial support in the amount of $4,438.00 to the AHEAD Regional Housing Trust Fund for the fiscal year of 2023.

The Board also considered the building values for insurance purposes into the next fiscal year. The Mahaska County Courthouse value had risen by approximately 1 million dollars alone during the past year.

The Board then decided to get more information before deciding on the appropriate values on its structures for insurance purposes before making a decision.

The next scheduled meeting of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors is February 21st, 2022, at 9 am in the 3rd-floor conference room.