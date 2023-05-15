Supervisors Say They Don’t Know Enough About Potential Annexation To Have A Position

May 15th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – An annexation plan from the City of Oskaloosa and the Iowa DOT has those opposed to a new regional airport worried their fight against the airport isn’t done yet.

That plan is for Oskaloosa to annex land from the Iowa DOT along Highway 163 towards land already purchased for the regional airport.

The City could then annex the land it already owns and expand its 2-mile jurisdictional boundary, and could use that authority to annex land it currently doesn’t own into the City.

The Iowa DOT has requested the Mahaska County Supervisors to sign off on the annexation of portions of 163, and it’s been tabled three times before today.

The Supervisors and the County have little leverage to stop the process legally. However, in a previous meeting, Mahaska County Supervisor Chuck Webb indicated that funds for future projects might be connected to the Supervisor’s support for the annexation.

The Supervisors indicated they have the county engineer exploring options for rerouting 220th St, an important farm-to-market road that the regional airport would cut off.

“Right now, I can’t vote in favor of it [annexation], said Webb. “I understand what we’ve got to do with it is nothing technically, but we do have to protect the landowners and make sure they’re compensated fairly for the land.”

Mahaska County Supervisor Mark Groenendyk said the Board needed to act instead of tabling the motion for a fourth time. “I think I would like to see some action taken to resolve the issue for now so the public knows, for now, where this body’s at.”

Mahaska County Supervisor Steve Wanders stated he’s concerned about the future of 220th St and doesn’t want to take action until he’s been made aware of how that potential road closure will be handled.

“This is an interesting topic to everybody in the county yet,” said Groenendyk. “I think that people are looking for an answer one way or another [inaudible] drag this out.”

“People want to know where this board stands, I believe,” Groenendyk added.

“I’ll make the motion that we’re not a party to the annexation at this point. Until we know more, we neither be for it or against it,” was Groenendyk’s motion.

The motion passed unanimously.