Supervisors Reject Courthouse HVAC Bids

by Ken Allsup

June 6th, 2022

The board accepted the appointment of Talisa Voss as the jail administrator for the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.

The board also accepted three payroll changes, including Pat Scanlon’s resignation. Scanlon was injured in a non-county-related traffic accident last year.

The supervisors wished him well as he continued to recover.

The board also approved the reappointment of Ted Smith to the Veterans Affairs board.

The board then considered SCBHR 28E agreement changes and a memorandum of understanding. The board approved the motion.

The board agreed to continue with ISAC group benefits program for accidental death and dismemberment insurance.

Regarding the bids for the courthouse HVAC system, the low bid came in at approximately 3.8 million dollars.

The recommendation on the HVAC was to reject all bids and revisit the project when pricing may be more advantageous for the county.

The supervisors approved a month-to-month for human resources consulting with PJ Greufe Associates, based on expectations for the consultant.

The next scheduled Mahaska County Board of Supervisors meeting will be at 9 am at the Mahaska County Courthouse on Monday, June 20th, 2022.