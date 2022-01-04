Supervisors Organize For 2022

by Ken Allsup

January 4th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met for the first time in 2022 on Monday morning.

The Board reappointed Mark Groenendk as Chair and Steve Wanders as Vice-Chair for 2022.

The meeting time will remain the same as previous years, being the first and third Mondays beginning at 9 am inside the third-floor conference room at the Mahaska County Courthouse.

Signing authority and committees were assigned with two changes of Supervisor Chuck Webb not sitting on the Employee Insurance Committee and Supervisor Steve Wanders now sitting on the Law Enforcement Committee.

Also set included naming official publication, Courthouse Custodian, and employees’ holidays.

Sue Brown was named to the Heartland Insurance Risk Pool, and Troy Bemis was named Safety Coordinator for the pool and the ADA Coordinator for Mahaska County.

Ben Hoskins was named Weed Commissioner, and Heather Gross was reappointed to the Behavioral Health Services Advisory Board.

Mahaska County Attorney Andrew Ritland and Darrin Hite were appointed as the Privacy Officers for Mahaska County HIPAA compliance.

The banks for the county were named, and a resolution that allows county officers to destroy records that have been on file for longer than ten years has been a standard policy after every calendar year passes.

Shawn Langkamp was reappointed to the Mahaska County Board of Health, and Linda Fox was also reappointed to the Mahaska County Conservation Board.

The Board approved a contract with Central Iowa Tourism Region for the fiscal year 2022.

The Supervisors then set the rate for police protection within the county. The past rate has been $42.00 per hour. The motion was made then approved to move that rate to $50.00 per hour for entities that contract police protection through the county.

The board then adjoured.