Supervisors Discuss HVAC For County Buildings

by Ken Allsup

August 16th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Monday morning.

The Board worked through a couple of different tax credits. One of those properties was in Oskaloosa, while the other was in Barnes City. Both were disallowed.

The Board also approved two deputy medical examiners for the County, with the motion to appoint them. The motion then passed.

The Board then considered a request from Love Inc to make changes to the office they lease from the County and to be given a new three-year contract in the process.

The Board then heard from Mike Jensen from Shive-Hattery on the HVAC system for the Mahaska County Courthouse and law center.

Plans are looking at updating the initial plans for the HVAC system to allow for better implementation and efficiencies in the system.

Those changes may save the County upwards of $150,000 in the end.

The Board was hoping to get a new cost estimate on the project, as previous projects came in higher than expected, effectively killing the project.

A similar project at the Sigourney courthouse cost approximately 1.8 million dollars. “We got to do something. It’s not gonna be cheaper in five years,” said Mahaska County Supervisor Steve Wanders of the new HVAC system.