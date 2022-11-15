Supervisors Canvas November 8th Election

by Ken Allsup

November 15, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday afternoon to canvas and certify the election results from the November 8th, 2022, election.

Interim Mahaska County Auditor Jody Van Patten and Deputy Auditor Teresa Paige presented the final vote count.

There were no significant changes to the election results, and the Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the canvas.

Van Patten thanked the Auditor’s staff and the election workers for their work leading up to and during election day.

Teri Cerbo-Rogers will be sworn in Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at 8 am. She was elected to fill the vacancy of Sue Brow, who retired earlier this year.