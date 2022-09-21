Supervisors Approve Two Measures And Send A Thank You Letter

by Ken Allsup

September 21st, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session on Monday, September 19th. All board members were present.

The Board then considered a resolution for a Living Roadway Trust Fund.

That fund helps with various projects such as landscaping, snow and erosion control, and roadside enhancement.

The Iowa DOT says the program matters because it leads to “hardy and beautiful, native roadsides.”

“Establishing prairie plants in roadside right of ways reduces snow drifts, enhances wildlife habitat, and more,” the Iowa DOT says on its website.

The resolution passed unanimously.

The Board then approved the contract with the Greater Des Moines Partnership. The contract is being split with the city of Oskaloosa, each paying $3750 for the first year.

The Board then considered collecting money from a contractor in Wyoming who was scheduled to help install outbuildings for the County’s new radio system.

The County is owed $8800, and Mahaska County Attorney Andrew Ritland suggested to the Board hiring a Wyoming attorney to aid in the recovery of that money.

The question before the Board is if spending additional dollars to collect that money would result in the refund of money owed.

The initial plan is to use an attorney in Wyoming to help the County potentially recover part of the funds owed to them.

The Board approved sending a thank you letter to the McQuiston Trust for a grant that helped repair the roof of the Senior Center in Oskaloosa.