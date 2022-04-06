Supervisors Appoint Positions And Make Changes To 28E Agreement

by Ken Allsup

April 5th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met regularly on Monday morning.

After an update on HIPAA compliance for the county, the Board accepted two payroll changes for the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, including the retirement of jail administrator Larry Septer.

Also approved was a contract between the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Eddyville for police protection.

The Board then approved submitting an application for the RPA 15 Surface Transportation Block Grant Program for improvements to Mahaska County road G29 from Highway 63 east to Oxford Avenue.

The Board also approved a signature on a DOT five-year construction program.

The Board approved Tom Flaherty to the Pella Planning and Zoning Commission for Mahaska County representation on that Board.

The Board then discussed making the General Assistance Director part-time from full-time. The measure passed unanimously.

The Board then considered a Mahaska County Solid Waste 28E agreement.

Mahaska County Attorney Andrew Ritland and Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Groenendyk offered some changes to the agreement.

The Board then rescinded all past 28E agreements and voted to move forward with the updated agreement with the language changes they outlined for approval by the other political subdivisions.

The Board then went into a closed session per Iowa Code 21.9 to discuss strategy in matters relating to employment conditions of employees of a governmental body who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

The Board came back into open session and took no action on their closed session.