SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM RETURNS TO HELP LOCAL FAMILIES

OSKALOOSA — A summer program that helps feed local children is preparing to return, offering free meals to families across Mahaska County while school is out.

The summer lunch program is a partnership between the United Way of Mahaska County and the Oskaloosa Community School District. The goal is simple — make sure kids still have access to food even when school is not in session.

The program runs during the summer months and takes place once a week on Wednesdays. Each time a child attends, they receive enough food for five days. That includes five breakfasts and five lunches.

The meals are packed ahead of time and given out in a “grab-and-go” style. Families drive up, pick up the food, and take it home. Meals are similar to what students receive during the school year. Kids may receive items like cereal, milk, fruit, vegetables, and hot lunch options such as pizza or sandwiches.

All children ages 18 and under can take part in the program. There are no income requirements, meaning any family can participate.

There are several pick-up locations, mostly in Oskaloosa, along with one in University Park. Each site is open for a short time, usually about 30 minutes, so families need to plan ahead.

The program depends on volunteers to run. Volunteers help pack meals in the morning, load vehicles, deliver food to sites, and hand meals out to families.

Organizers say the need for the program is clear. During the school year, many kids rely on school meals. When summer comes, that support is gone. At the same time, grocery costs can rise, putting pressure on family budgets.

The summer lunch program helps fill that gap. It also often includes a simple learning component, such as activity sheets or educational materials for kids.

Community members who want to help can volunteer for one day or throughout the summer. Even helping once can make a difference.

For more information about the United Way of Mahaska County, visit them on their Facebook page by clicking HERE.