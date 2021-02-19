Statesmen Take a Set but Fall to Jamestown

Oskaloosa — Back at home after the loss at Park, William Penn men’s volleyball took on another highly ranked team Thursday night. The Jimmies of Jamestown (N.D.) entered as the #8 team in the NAIA and the Statesmen hand their hands full all night long. WPU fought hard in the middle sets and secured the third set with a 25-22 line, but dropped the other three sets 25-18, 25-20, and 25-15. The team drops to 4-7 overall.

Ike Papes (So., Elwood, Ill, Business Management) got the first kill for the navy and gold, evening the score at 1-1 in the first. He got another kill a rally later as the teams exchanged early points. However, the Jimmies started to pull away some with a 6-3 run. Down 9-5, the Statesmen got another kill from Papes but they could not halt the visitors, who soon led 18-9.

WPU then found some success, going on a 8-5 run to make the score 23-17, but it was too late for the comeback. UJ took the final couple of points to notch a 25-18 decision in set one. William Penn had 11 kills and four errors on 26 attempts in the first frame, for an attack percentage of .269.

The navy and gold started to come alive as set two moved along but the early stages were rough. The team got a kill from Anthony Torres (Fr., Aurora, Ill., Computer Science) to tie the game at 1-1, but from there, it was a 9-3 run by Jamestown that put them ahead 10-4. Papes record two more kills, as each team collected six points over the next few rallies. Down 16-10, the Statesmen then closed the gap to three points, as they took advantage of some errors by UJ to trail 19-16.

The Jimmies got to a 22-16 lead but WPU scored four unanswered to close the gap to 22-20. But from there, it was all Jamestown, as they took set two 25-20. William Penn had nine kills and five errors in the second, hitting at a .138 mark.

Set three was about as back and force as one could go, as the two teams seemed determined to not let either side run away with a lead. The set would be tied up 10 times overall, but it was the Statesmen who led most of the way. Papes got the first kill of the set and Leonardo Minetto (Fr., Florianopolis, Brazil, Political Science) recorded his first kill at home to keep the Statesmen ahead. WPU would roll out a two-point lead only for UJ to tie it right back up time and again. The battled continued until the final tie came at 15-15.

Papes put a ball away and an error from the Jimmies gave the Statesmen another two-point lead. This time though, the lead went up to three and then four, as Papes put the home side ahead 22-18. Minetto put the Statesmen ahead 24-22 and with an error by Jamestown, the Statesmen stole set three 25-22. The team had nine kills and six errors, hitting at a .107 rate. They held Jamestown to 14 kills and 11 errors in 35 attempts, the lowest mark for the Jimmies in the match.

In response, Jamestown put on an offensive clinic in the fourth set, with the Statesmen unable to string much together. Connor Muff (Jr., Kenosha, Wis., Business Management) made a dump for a kill to tie the game at two but from there, UJ pounded away. Torres, Papes, and Muff provided some scoring but the team could not find much to work with. Going ahead 10-6, UJ outscored the Statesmen 15-8 to take the set 25-15. Jamestown had 17 kills with one error in 20 attempts, good for a .800 attack percentage. The Statesmen hit .214 in the final set, with seven kills and four errors.

WPU hit at a .175 clip for the night, with 36 kills, two aces, and four solo blocks. Papes had 14 kills to lead the way, getting three digs as well. Torres had eight kills and three digs, while Minetto had four kills on the night. Muff had five kills, 29 assists, and one dig. Carlos Garcia (So., Laredo, Texas, Biology) led the team with eight digs, recording four assists as well. Luke Scheuble (So., Hemet, Calif., Wellness & Recreation) was second with six digs in the contest.

Next Up: William Penn plays St. Ambrose at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 20 in the Penn Activity Center.