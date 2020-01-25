Statesmen Tabbed Seventh for Inaugural Campaign

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s lacrosse team enters its first-ever campaign earning some solid respect as the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll was released Friday.

The KCAC’s 11 coaches have chosen WPU to be seventh overall with 42 points.

Benedictine is a nearly-unanimous #1 with 97 points and nine first-place votes. The Ravens reached the NAIA Invitational championship game last year.

Ottawa is a distant second with 82 points and two first-place votes, while St. Ambrose is right behind the Braves with 81 points.

Missouri Valley (71), Missouri Baptist (57), and Clarke (49) are also ahead of William Penn in the ranking, while Saint Mary (Kan.) (38), Midland (33), Culver-Stockton (30), and Morningside (16) round out the list.

William Penn will open the inaugural campaign February 22 as it travels to Marian, Ind. to face #8 Marian at 4 p.m. The Statesmen begin KCAC action March 14 with a trip to St. Louis, Mo. to face Missouri Baptist at 10 a.m. The team’s first home game is March 21 against Clarke at noon.

2020 KCAC Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Poll

(Number in parentheses in first-place votes)

1. Benedictine–97 (9)

2. Ottawa–82 (2)

3. St. Ambrose–81

4. Missouri Valley–71

5. Missouri Baptist–57

6. Clarke–49

7. William Penn–42

8. Saint Mary (Kan.)–38

9. Midland–33

10. Culver-Stockton–30

11. Morningside–16