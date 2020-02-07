Statesmen Succumb to Vikings

Marshall, Mo.–The William Penn men’s wrestling team was unable to claim victory in a Heart of America Athletic Conference dual meet Wednesday, falling 48-3 to #14 Missouri Valley.

WPU (1-10, 1-5 Heart) was triumphant in just one of the eight contested matches, while forfeiting the two other weight classes.

133-pounder Darquell Pierre (Sr., St. Petersburg, Fla., Sociology) earned the lone Statesmen win in a bout that featured two individuals ranked in the top six in the Heart. Pierre, who is ranked #6 in the Heart, knocked off the Heart’s #5 seed, Dequarius Millett, by a 7-5 decision.

Joe Eads (So., Morrison, Ill., Biology) also went the full seven minutes at 149 pounds, but failed to upset the fourth-ranked grappler in the NAIA, falling to Richard Pocock 6-1.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Monday to host Hannibal-LaGrange in dual meet action at 7 p.m.

125–Blake Bills (M) won by fall over Nadhelo Charles-Pierre, 2:31 (0-6)
133–Darquell Pierre (W) won by decision over Dequarius Millett, 7-5 (3-6)
141–Zachary Durbin (M) won by fall over McGwire Bottorff, 1:04 (3-12)
149–Richard Pocock (M) won by decision over Joe Eads, 6-1 (3-14) (MVC loses one team point) (3-14)
157–Seth Johnson (M) won by technical fall over Dennis Simmons, 17-2 (3-19)
165–Casper Sherow (M) won by forfeit (3-25)
174–William Seibert (M) won by technical fall over Darwin Diaz, 15-0 (3-30)
184–Dayton Brown (M) won by fall over John Anderson, 1:57 (3-36)
197–Tyler Crow (M) won by forfeit (3-42)
285–Jonathon Morris (M) won by fall over Maxwell Diaz, 6:41 (3-48)

