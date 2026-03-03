Statesmen Split Opening Day at Dordt Dome Tournament, Rebound with 6-1 Win Over Mount Marty

Sioux Center, Iowa– William Penn opened play at the Dordt Dome Tournament Friday, splitting a pair of contests against Dordt and Mount Marty.

The Statesmen fell to Dordt 4-0 in the opener but rebounded in game two, securing a 6-1 victory over Mount Marty.

Dordt 4, WPU 0

The Statesmen struggled offensively in the opener, unable to push a run across the plate.

The Defenders set the tone early, plating a pair of runs in the first inning and maintaining control for the remainder of the contest.

Dordt added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings, stretching its advantage to 4-0 and sealing the victory.

Although the Statesmen were held scoreless, they tallied eight hits in the opener. Marin Frazee (Jr., Sioux City, Iowa, Exercise Science) and Laila Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Elementary Education) each recorded two hits, while Leah Conlon (Fr., Sioux City, Iowa, Exercise Science) contributed a double.

WPU 6, Mount Marty 1

It was a pitcher’s duel through the first three innings, with neither side able to break through offensively.

Conlon sparked the Statesmen in game two, lining a single into left field to plate Elyse Rios (Sr., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) and give WPU a 1-0 advantage.

Mount Marty responded in the top of the fifth inning, evening the score at 1-1.

William Penn’s offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth, as L. Smith delivered an RBI single into left field that scored Laila Gutierrez (Jr., Seminole, Texas, Business Management) and Bailee Rinn (Sr., Omaha, Neb., Biology), extending the lead to 3-1.

The Statesmen continued to pour it on in the fifth. Tori Smith (Jr., Olympia, Wash., Secondary Education) drove in Frazee, and later Jessica Lathrop (So., Ankeny, Iowa, Exercise Science) singled to the left side to score Conlon, pushing the advantage to 5-1.

William Penn kept MMU off the board the rest of the way and tacked on one more insurance run in the sixth. Gutierrez singled to the left side to score Rinn, capping the scoring at 6-1.

Shannon Van Rheenen (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Nursing) earned her second win of the season, tossing a complete game. She faced 29 batters, allowing five hits and just one run in the victory.

Up Next: William Penn remains in Sioux Center for day two of the Dordt Dome Tournament, where it is scheduled to face No. 17 Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan.