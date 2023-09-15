Statesmen of the Week: Sterling Ramsey II and Kaya Caprini

Oskaloosa–Football player Sterling Ramsey II (So., Broken Arrow, Okla., Business Management) and women’s volleyball player Kaya Caprini (So., Minneapolis, Minn., Psychology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of September 4-10, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Ramsey II had a record-breaking performance last Saturday against Missouri Valley, completing 28 of 49 passes for a school single-record 477 yards. He broke the program mark–one that stood for 32 years–by a whopping 34 yards. He also tossed three touchdowns and connected with eight different receivers.

Caprini was a consistent back row player for William Penn last week, reaching double figures in digs in all five matches. She had 19 digs against Viterbo last Friday and also notched 11 assists and two aces.

