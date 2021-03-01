Statesmen Host Two Duals, Finish Season Sixth at Heart Championship

Oskaloosa–The William Penn cheer team completed an expedited season that started and ended in just a matter of days.

Last Saturday, WPU hosted Benedictine in a pair of duals. The following day, the navy and gold battled in the Siena Heights Virtual.

Against Benedictine, the Statesmen lost the opener 55.7-53.5 and then also came up short in the nightcap 57.3-54.25. The squad then placed sixth out of six teams at the SHU competition with 67.17 points, while St. Ambrose won the event with 91.73 points.

To conclude the campaign, William Penn posted a score of 72.47 points to place sixth out of eight programs at the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.

“I am very impressed with the dedication and passion of this team,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “We have endured so much in the last two weeks, from injuries to COVID problems, and at the league tournament we left it all on the mat.”

“Usually, in a normal competition season, we would grow our routine over a month with multiple competitions,” Reynolds added. “This year, we had to compete in our three regular ones in one weekend, and four days later take it to our conference championship. That is a lot, but this team did not fold. This year, we had higher scores than we did all of last season, exceeding those scores by 10-plus points, and we grew as a team. I look forward to what is to come with this program.”