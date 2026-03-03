Statesmen Grab Bronzes at SAU Classic

Davenport–The William Penn cheerleading team produced two top-half finishes as it competed at the St. Ambrose Fighting Bee Classic Sunday.

WPU was third out of six teams in the first round with a score of 81.65 points.

The navy and gold then matched that effort, again placing third out of six schools, but with a much-improved tally of 86.95 points.

Competing team members included Omar Anderson (Jr., Lawrenceville, Ga., Business Management), Jaden Creech (Jr., Bloomfield, Iowa, Exercise Science), Lexie Current (Sr., Gilman, Iowa, Nursing), Avree Ebelsheiser (Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Nursing), Addison Hanners (So., Stillman Valley, Ill., Nursing), Caleb Hunter (Jr., Davenport, Iowa, New Media), Emma Hynick (Sr., Monticello, Iowa, Human Services and Sociology), Madi Langenfeld (So., Oswego, Ill., Education), Bryar Lish (Fr., Glenpool, Okla., Education and English), Grace McCumber (Jr., Manitou Springs, Colo., Nursing), Olivia Muir (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology), Katie Newberry (Fr., West Burlington, Iowa, Biology), and Jennie Robison (So., Moravia, Iowa, Exercise Science).

“We put in a lot of time this week trying to advance our execution and really clean up the little things,” Head Coach Abby Reynolds said. “Wow, did it pay off! We went out there and put on two very strong shows. This team is hungry, and we are ready to take on conference in a couple week.”

Next Up: William Penn takes a week off before traveling to Des Moines on Saturday, March 14 to compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship.