Statesmen Conclude Perfect Weekend in Indiana

Mishawaka, Ind.–The hot shooting of Karmari Newman (Sr., Detroit, Mich., Digital Communications) continued on Saturday as the William Penn men’s basketball team finished their weekend with a 102-84 victory over the Bethel Pilots.The win brings the Statesmen to 5-0 to start the season. Newman’s 34 point outing also pushed him over 1,000 career points as a member of the Statesmen, only the 22nd player in school history to reach that feat.

Fresh off a career high in points, Newman got the scoring started for the navy and gold with back to back triples. Malyk Thomas (Sr., Copperas Cove, Texas, Sports Management) got off to a hot start as well, flushing one home before draining one from beyond the arc to give the Statesmen a quick 11-4 lead after only three minutes.

The scoring stalled slightly, but Newman hit another three to keep things moving. Leyton Owens (Fr., Huntsville, Ala., Exercise Science) earned his first two points of the afternoon from the charity stripe, then made a layup on the next offensive possession to extend the lead to 23-6.

Both teams went through a dry spell for scoring for a few minutes, but Newman was undeterred. He accounted for eight straight points, including two trifectas, which pushed the lead all the way out to 24. His second of those three-pointers also gave him point number 1,000 for his brilliant William Penn career.

The Statesmen continued the pressure on the Pilots, with Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Systems) punctuating the first half with a dunk.

Entering the break, the Statesmen outshot the Pilots 46%-33%, while also holding a slight rebounding edge at 23-18. Newman led all scorers at the half with 22 points, leading the Statesmen to a 49-34 lead.

The hosts kicked off the second half with a deep three, but Newman answered right back with one of his own. The Pilots drained another triple, but this time Thomas had the answer on the next possession.

Bethel continued to chip into the lead, bringing the score as close as 58-52, but the Statesmen got back on track offensively and jumped back out to a 74-60 lead.

The Statesmen continued to pour it on down the stretch, with Muneer Newton (Fr., Philadelphia, Pa., Business Management) adding seven points off the bench to help close out the game as the Statesmen finished the win by a score of 102-84.

Newman led all scorers with 35 points, bringing his total for the weekend to 74, and also brought down eight boards. Blaylock turned in another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Thomas and Malik Edwards (Fr., Drexel Hill, Pa., Business Management) each scored 12.

Frederick Jackson (Sr., Killeen, Texas, Interdisciplinary Studies) was a presence on both sides of the ball, tallying seven points and eight rebounds, with Newton turning in a strong performance off the bench with seven points and six rebounds.

“Going all the way to Indiana and getting two wins is a great accomplishment,” said Head Coach John Henry. “Karmari was phenomenal obviously but I thought everyone played well today.”

What’s Next: The Statesmen are back at home on Tuesday, November 16th to begin Heart of America Athletic Conference play against the Peru State Bobcats. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.