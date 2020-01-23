State and Local Authorities Investigate Fatal Marion County Truck Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – At 3:00 PM on January 12, 2020, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal Division to investigate suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from a fatal single-truck crash which occurred east of Knoxville around 12:04 AM.

Following an autopsy, the State Medical Examiner and Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory identified the driver in the crash as Del Sorey of Arnolds Park, Iowa. Sorey was the only person in the vehicle. The truck Sorey was driving caught fire, and much of it and its contents were destroyed.

Search warrants related to the IED’s were served on Wednesday January 15th at three addresses in Milford and Arnolds Park, Iowa, in Dickinson County.

The case remains under investigation.

Agencies involved in the ongoing investigation include the State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa State Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, Division of Intelligence, Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Milford Police Department, Arnolds Park Police Department, Okoboji Police Department, Local Drug Task Force, the Des Moines and Sioux City Offices of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Omaha Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.