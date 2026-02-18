Spring Fire Season Brings High Risk Across Iowa Fields and Homes

Mahaska County, Iowa – Dry grass and strong winds are creating dangerous fire conditions across Iowa as spring begins. Fire officials say this time of year is one of the easiest times for outdoor fires to get out of control, even when no burn ban is in place.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal warns that leftover dead grass and crop residue act like fuel. It lights quickly and burns fast. When wind picks up, a small brush fire can spread across a field in seconds. Fires meant to clear fence lines or burn trash can escape before the person lighting them has time to react.

Many people assume it is safe to burn if there is no burn ban. Fire officials say that thinking is risky. Burn bans usually come after several fires have already stretched local departments thin. By the time a ban is announced, conditions have already been dangerous for days.

Most rural fires start during normal cleanup work. Farmers burning ditches, homeowners clearing brush piles, and people burning garbage are common causes. A sudden wind shift can carry embers into nearby grass. Once a grass fire starts moving, it spreads faster than most people expect. Firefighters say wind-driven fires can race across open ground in less than a minute.

Volunteer fire departments respond to most of these calls. Many departments have limited staff and equipment. When several fires break out at the same time, crews can be overwhelmed. Each avoidable fire increases the risk to firefighters and nearby homes.

Officials recommend skipping outdoor burning on dry or windy days, even if it is allowed. Anyone who does burn should have water nearby, watch the fire the entire time, and stay far from buildings and vehicles. Leaving a fire unattended is one of the fastest ways to lose control.

Past spring seasons in Iowa show how quickly fire danger can grow. Several counties have issued emergency burn bans after a spike in grass fires. Those bans are meant to slow the number of calls and protect communities, not punish residents.

Fire officials repeat a simple warning: legal does not mean safe. A calm day can turn windy in minutes. One escaped fire can destroy property and threaten lives before help arrives. One careless burn can affect neighbors, livestock, and entire rural areas. Waiting for safer conditions is often the easiest way to prevent a disaster.