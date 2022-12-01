Smith, Harmon Lead Rout of C-M

COLFAX – North Mahaska boys got off to a hot start Tuesday behind the shooting of seniors Nash Smith and Lane Harmon as the Warhawks defeated Colfax-Mingo 70-34 in South Iowa Cedar League play. Smith went over the 1,000-point mark and puts him in fourth place all-time at 1,004 points.

North Mahaska scored in double digits in all four quarters while limiting the host Tigerhawks to single digits in the first and fourth periods. Smith and Harmon poured in 17 points apiece while junior Nolan Andersen hit for 14.

The fast start was satisfying for coach Seth Streebin, whose team is hoping for a return trip to state. At the season’s end.

“Yeah, it was a good start to the year,” said Streebin. “We knocked some of the cobwebs off and found a nice rhythm in the second half.”

Colfax-Mingo had two players reach double figures with junior Cael Bracewell leading with 15 and sophomore Harrison Rhone with 11. North Mahaska held the remaining 10 Tigerhawks to just eight points. Rhone and Bracewell accounted for six 3-pointers in the contest.

“The Bracewell kid and the Rhone kid played well.,” said Streebin. “They are tough competitors.”

North Mahaska forced 24 turnovers and collected 11 steals. NM held a 28-25 rebounding edge.

Smith likely will move up the scoring pylon before season end. He is 132 points behind Trevor Harkema. North Mahaska and Iowa hall of famer Grant Stout leads with 1,985 points. Here are the top four: 1) Grant Stout: 1985 points, 2) Blake McGriff: 1587 points, 3) Trevor Harkema: 1136 points, and 4) Nash Smith: 1004.

Score by quarter

NM 16 18 24 12 – 70

CM 7 10 11 6 – 34

Stats: NM: Points – Harmon 17, Smith, 17, Andersen 14, Ethan Huffman 9, Braden Steel 8. Rebounds – Steel 9, Huffman 6. Assists – Smith 6, Huffman, Steel 5, Nate Sampson 4. Steals – Huffman 3.

CM: Points – Bracewell 15, Rhone, 11. Rebounds – Carter Gibson 5. Assists – Trey Hockemeier 3. Steals – Three with 2.