Slow Start Crushes Statesmen Against Swedes

Hillsboro, Kan.–The William Penn women’s basketball team came up on the short end of an 82-50 decision against Bethany (Kan.) to conclude its participation in the Tabor Classic Saturday.

WPU (0-6), which was outshot 47.6%-32.6%, trailed 31-12 after the first 10 minutes of action and never really found its footing versus the Swedes (4-2).

The Statesmen also failed to take the rebounding battle, falling 41-28, but turnovers were the team’s true downfall as the navy and gold committed 27 errors (17 for Bethany), which resulted in a 33-10 deficit in points off mistakes.

Amanee Clark (So., Waterloo, Iowa, Human Services) was one of the lone bright spots offensively as she tallied an efficient 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting. Alexis True (Jr., Frankfort, Ky., Exercise Science) matched Clark for the team lead with 11 points, including connecting on two of her three three-point attempts.

Ally Stewart (Jr., Victoria, Australia, Physical Education) made a pair of trifectas as well for six points, while Zantasia White (Jr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education) bettered her by one with all seven of her points coming at the free-throw line (7-for-8). William Penn was strong at the charity stripe, going 15-for-21 (71.4%).

Emma Morts (Jr., Milford, Ill., Business Management) paced the bench with six points, while also leading the squad with nine rebounds. She and Stewart each posted three steals in the setback as well.

Morgan Terry (Jr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) ended up with five points and two blocked shots, and Averie Benson (Sr., Amarillo, Texas, Education) contributed four points in a non-starting role.

Next Up: William Penn returns to Oskaloosa next Tuesday for its home opener, hosting Columbia (Mo.) in non-conference action at 5:30 p.m.